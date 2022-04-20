Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $390.76. The company had a trading volume of 405,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,702. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

