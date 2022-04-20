Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 80 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.85. 2,256,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,921. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.99.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

