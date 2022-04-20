Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.73. 883,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.