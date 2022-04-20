Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,254. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91. The company has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

