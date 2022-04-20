Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 8,234,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,414,162. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

