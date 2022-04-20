Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 20,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. 1,423,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

