Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

IYW traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $95.85. 273,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,135. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

