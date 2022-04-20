Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,137. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

