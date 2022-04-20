Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $293,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE O traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 2,789,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

