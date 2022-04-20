Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,249 shares of company stock worth $7,766,728. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.49. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

