Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $37.56 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.