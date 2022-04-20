KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

