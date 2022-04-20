KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $579,520.40

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $579,520.40 and $2,948.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

