Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

KRP traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

