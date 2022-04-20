Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 491,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,778,480. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

