Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.65

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 313466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 449.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

