KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.