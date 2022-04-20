KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $351.46 and last traded at $348.39. 14,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,499,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Graypoint LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

