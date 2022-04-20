Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 128,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,957. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.18.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

