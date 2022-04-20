Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 38,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

KNRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.