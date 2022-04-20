Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.