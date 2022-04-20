Landbox Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $61,738.46 and approximately $863.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.46 or 0.07363203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.42 or 0.99625066 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.