Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. 407,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.44. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.