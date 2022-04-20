Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-$3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 405,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,429. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

