Lattice Token Tops One Day Volume of $412,602.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and $412,602.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.32 or 0.07366699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,396.81 or 0.99812085 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

