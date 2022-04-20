LCMS (LCMS) Market Cap Tops $14,927.98

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 6,607.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, LCMS has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One LCMS coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. LCMS has a total market cap of $14,927.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.93 or 0.07402486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00041617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.89 or 1.00181819 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

