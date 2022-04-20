Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

