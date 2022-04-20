Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.47

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Leonardo ( OTCMKTS:FINMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

