Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $42.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 7,725,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,762,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.