Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lilium traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 28,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

