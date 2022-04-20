Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

