Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1,987.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,559.99 or 1.00364329 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,559,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.