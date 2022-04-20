Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $678.85 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $111.41 or 0.00271705 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and approximately $678.85 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,111,781 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

