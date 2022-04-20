Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

