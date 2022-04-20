LOCGame (LOCG) Tops One Day Volume of $649,102.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $4.12 million and $649,102.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.21 or 1.00202889 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

