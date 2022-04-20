Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.00 and a 200-day moving average of $383.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

