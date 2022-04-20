Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 37,627 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.

