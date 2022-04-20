MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to announce $163.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.98 million and the highest is $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

