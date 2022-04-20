Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 1,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,777. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $686.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

