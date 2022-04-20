Maro (MARO) Hits Market Cap of $48.58 Million

Maro (MARO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $48.58 million and approximately $406,501.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00033975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

