Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.88.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.45. 100,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.07. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $357.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

