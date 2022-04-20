Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.07. The stock has a market cap of $358.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.88.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.