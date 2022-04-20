Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.45 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 21,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,804,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

