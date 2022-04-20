Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.45 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 21,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,804,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
