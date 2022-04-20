Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Matson also updated its Q1 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 5,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Matson has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $422,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matson by 947.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

