Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 3,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $765.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.