McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.62. 233,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,081. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.