McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $207,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 167,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.74 and a 200 day moving average of $250.99. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.