McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

