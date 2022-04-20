McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $279.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,588. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

