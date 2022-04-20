McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 316,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,969. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

